MIRPUR, Bangladesh, April 3 Chasing 161 for victory, West Indies were 80 for four in 13.5 overs against Sri Lanka when heavy rain halted play in the first semi-final of the World Twenty20 on Thursday.

Marlon Samuels (16) and Darren Sammy (3) were in the middle when the rain, mixed with hail, started pouring down at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Robert Woodward)