MIRPUR, Bangladesh, April 4 India beat South Africa by six wickets in the second semi-final of the World Twenty20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Friday.

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat.

South Africa 172-4 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 58, JP Duminy 45 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 3-22) v India 176-4 in 19.1 overs (Virat Kohli 72 not out, Ajinkya Rahane 32; Beuran Hendricks 2-31) (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Toby Davis)