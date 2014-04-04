Cricket-Yasir spins Pakistan to test victory over Windies
April 25 Yasir Shah proved Pakistan's match-winner as they ended a six-test losing streak to beat West Indies by seven wickets in the first test in Jamaica on Tuesday.
MIRPUR, Bangladesh, April 4 India beat South Africa by six wickets in the second semi-final of the World Twenty20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Friday.
South Africa won the toss and opted to bat.
South Africa 172-4 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 58, JP Duminy 45 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 3-22) v India 176-4 in 19.1 overs (Virat Kohli 72 not out, Ajinkya Rahane 32; Beuran Hendricks 2-31) (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Toby Davis)
April 25 Yasir Shah proved Pakistan's match-winner as they ended a six-test losing streak to beat West Indies by seven wickets in the first test in Jamaica on Tuesday.
April 25 Former Pakistan one-day international captain Azhar Ali and wicketkeeper-batsman Umar Akmal are back in the squad for June's Champions Trophy in England, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.