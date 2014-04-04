MIRPUR, Bangladesh Scoreboard after India beat South Africa by six wickets in the second semi-final of the World Twenty20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Friday.
South Africa won the toss and opted to bat
South Africa innings
Q de Kock c Dhoni b Kumar 6
H. Amla b Ashwin 22
F du Plessis b Ashwin 58
JP Duminy not out 45
AB de Villiers c R. Sharma b Ashwin 10
D. Miller not out 23
Extras (b-1, lb-3, w-3, nb-1) 8
Total (four wickets; 20 overs) 172
Did not bat: A. Morkel, D. Steyn, B. Hendricks, I. Tahir, W. Parnell
Fall of wickets: 1-9 2-44 3-115 4-129
Bowling: Kumar 4-0-33-1 (1w), M. Sharma 3-0-34-0, Ashwin 4-0-22-3 (1w), Jadeja 2-0-8-0, Raina 4-0-35-0 (1w), Mishra 3-0-36-0 (1nb)
India innings
R. Sharma c du Plessis b Hendricks 24
A. Rahane c de Villiers b Parnell 32
V. Kohli not out 72
Y. Singh c de Villiers b Tahir 18
S. Raina c du Plessis b Hendricks 21
MS Dhoni not out 0
Extras (w-9) 9
Total (four wickets; 19.1 overs) 176
Did not bat: R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, A. Mishra, B. Kumar, M. Sharma
Fall of wickets: 1-39 2-77 3-133 4-167
Bowling: Duminy 3-0-29-0 (1w), Morkel 2-0-17-0, Steyn 3.1-0-36-0 (2w), Hendricks 4-0-31-2 (3w), Parnell 3-0-33-1 (2w), Tahir 4-0-30-1 (1w)
India won by six wickets
