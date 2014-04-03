MIRPUR, Bangladesh, April 3 Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga won the toss and elected to bat against West Indies in the first semi-final of the World Twenty20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Thursday.

Pace spearhead Malinga continued to lead Sri Lanka in place of regular captain Dinesh Chandimal, who was banned for the team's last super 10 match against New Zealand and opted out of the semi-final.

The islanders brought in all-rounder Seekkuge Prasanna, who has played two Twenty20 internationals, replacing Thisara Perera from the last match.

Defending champions West Indies, who beat Sri lanka in the 2012 finals, were unchanged.

Teams: Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Kulasekara, Sachithra Senanayake, Rangana Herath, Lasith Malinga (captain)

West Indies: Dwayne Smith, Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Marlon Samuels, Dwayne Bravo, Denesh Ramdin, Darren Sammy (captain), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Samuel Badree, Krishmar Santokie (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Justin Palmer)