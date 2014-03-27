Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
March 27 World Twenty20 Super 10 group standings on Thursday. GROUP ONE P W L T NR Pts Run rate Sri Lanka 3 2 1 0 0 4 +2.199 South Africa 3 2 1 0 0 4 +0.050 New Zealand 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.276 England 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.067 Netherlands 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.950 GROUP TWO India 2 2 0 0 0 4 +0.363 West Indies 2 1 1 0 0 2 +1.752 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.077 Australia 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.800 Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 0 0 -3.650 The top two teams advance to the semi-finals (Editing by Ed Osmond)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.