April 1 Final World Twenty20 Super 10 group standings on Tuesday. GROUP ONE P W L T NR Pts Run rate * Sri Lanka 4 3 1 0 0 6 +2.23 * South Africa 4 3 1 0 0 6 +0.07 New Zealand 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.68 England 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.78 Netherlands 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.87 GROUP TWO * India 4 4 0 0 0 8 +1.28 * West Indies 4 3 1 0 0 6 +1.97 Pakistan 4 2 4 0 0 4 -0.38 Australia 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.86 Bangladesh 4 0 4 0 0 0 -2.07 * Denotes qualified for semi-finals The top two teams in each group advance to the semi-finals (Editing by Ed Osmond and Pritha Sarkar)