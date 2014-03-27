MIRPUR, Bangladesh, March 27 West Indies captain Darren Sammy wants his team to silence the chirpy Australians in Friday's World Twenty20 match, the outcome of which will likely determine the fate of both teams in the tournament.

India top Group Two having won the first two matches and hope to consolidate their position with a victory against struggling hosts Bangladesh on Friday that would virtually secure them one of the two semi-final spots from the group.

West Indies are second, having beaten Bangladesh to bounce back after their loss against India, while Australia are fourth having lost their first match to Pakistan.

Australian all-rounder James Faulkner has already added spice to the important contest after Australian media quoted him as saying he does not particularly like the West Indies team.

"The Australians normally have a lot to say," Sammy told reporters when asked for a reaction.

"We (are) just here to play cricket. I think James is the only cricketer who does not love West Indies. I could safely say that West Indies are the second favourite team for the fans (after their home team).

"It doesn't bother us. Talk is talk. We just got to walk the talk out there on the field. He can say all he wants. We're not bothered by it," said the all-rounder.

Eventual champions West Indies thumped Australia by 74 runs in the semi-final of the 2012 tournament in Sri Lanka and Sammy said his team was getting close their best.

"So far in the tournament we've not played to our full potential. Once we do that, we'd be very destructive and we were destructive in that semi-final (in the) last World Cup."

The importance of Friday's contest was not lost on Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin either.

"You know exactly where you stand now. There is no second chance for us," said Haddin, hoping Australia would continue the momentum from their recent Ashes and South Africa test series victory.

"We got to make sure we bring our A game and play under the pressure. We have done that well over the last four months and I see no reason why we can't do that." (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)