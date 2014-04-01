Cricket-Yasir spins Pakistan to test victory over Windies
April 25 Yasir Shah proved Pakistan's match-winner as they ended a six-test losing streak to beat West Indies by seven wickets in the first test in Jamaica on Tuesday.
MIRPUR, Bangladesh, April 1 West Indies scored 166 for six in 20 overs against Pakistan in their final World Twenty20 super 10 Group Two match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday.
West Indies won the toss
Score: West Indies 166-6 in 20 overs (Dwayne Bravo 46, Darren Sammy 42 not out, Lendl Simmons 31) v Pakistan. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Ed Osmond)
April 25 Former Pakistan one-day international captain Azhar Ali and wicketkeeper-batsman Umar Akmal are back in the squad for June's Champions Trophy in England, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.