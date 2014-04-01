MIRPUR, Bangladesh, April 1 West Indies beat Pakistan by 84 runs in their final World Twenty20 super 10 Group Two match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday.

West Indies won the toss

Score: West Indies 166-6 in 20 overs (Dwayne Bravo 46, Darren Sammy 42 not out, Lendl Simmons 31) v Pakistan 82 all out in 17.5 overs (Mohammad Hafeez 19; Samuel Badree 3-10, Sunil Narine 3-16). (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Pritha Sarkar)