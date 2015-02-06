Factbox on the United Arab Emirates squad for the 2015 cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Captain: Mohammad Tauqir

At 43, Tauqir is the oldest captain at the World Cup. A middle-order batsman and offspinner, he is also the joint oldest player in the tournament, an honour he shares with his team mate Khurram Khan, who was born on the exact same day.

Coach: Aaqib Javed

Former Pakistan international who burst on to the world stage as a teenager. A pace bowler, he played 22 tests and 163 internationals and was a key member of the Pakistan team that won the 1992 World Cup in Australia.

Squad: Mohammad Tauqir (captain), Khurram Khan, Amjad Ali, Amjad Javed, Andri Berenger, Fahad Alhashmi, Manjula Guruge, Kamran Shazad, Krishna Chandran, Mohammad Naveed, Nasir Aziz, Swapnil Patil, Rohan Mustafa, Saqlain Haider, Shaiman Anwar.

Key player: Khurram Khan

UAE's most experienced player, although he has only played 10 ODIs in a decade because his country does not have full ICC status. Averages over 50 and is the oldest player from any country to score a ODI century, a feat he achieved last year at age 43.

World Cup record: 1996 - first round.

Overall playing record: Played: 18, Won: 5, Lost: 13.

Highest innings total: 282-4 v Afghanistan, Dubai, 2014

Lowest innings total: 123 v Sri Lanka, Dambulla, 2004.

Most appearances: 10 - Khurram Khan.

Highest individual score: 132 not out - Khurram Khan v Afghanistan, Dubai, 2014.

Leading run-scorer: 427 - Khurram Khan.

Best bowling: 5-29 - Shaukat Dukanwala v Netherlands, 1996.

Leading wicket-taker: 12 - Khurram Khan.

Highest partnership: 160 (3rd) - Mohammad Shahzad and Kurram Khan v Afghanistan, Dubai, 2014.

Most catches by a fieldsman: 5 - Khurram Khan.

Most dismissals: 6 - Imtiaz Abbasi.

