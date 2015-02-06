Penpix of the United Arab Emirates squad for the 2015 cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

- -

Mohammad Tauqir. 43. Right-hand batsman, right-arm offspin bowler. Five matches. 87 runs. Highest score: 55. Wickets: Four. Best bowling: 2-47.

Solid middle-order batsman, was named captain after UAE officials wanted a local-born player to lead the team.

- -

Khurram Khan. 43. Left-hand batsman, slow left-arm orthodox bowler. 10 matches. 427 runs. Highest score: 132 not out. Wickets: 12. Best bowling: 4-32.

Former captain, born in Pakistan. He is the oldest person to have scored a century in a one-day international.

- -

Amjad Ali. 35. Left-hand batsman, wicket-keeper. Nine matches. 392 runs. Highest Score: 98. Eight catches. One stumping.

Born in Pakistan. Made his ODI debut for UAE in 2008. Opening batsman, missed a century by just two runs against Afghanistan last year.

- -

Amjad Javed. 34. Right-hand bat, right-arm medium pace bowler. Three matches. 11 runs: Highest score: 10. Wickets: Two. Best bowling: 1-48.

Made his ODI debut in 2008 but has only played two ODI matches since. Smashed 164 off 117 balls in a World Cup qualifier against Denmark in 2009.

- -

Andri Berenger. 23. Right-hand batsman. Four matches. 152 runs. Highest score: 66.

Born in Sri Lanka, made his ODI debut for UAE in November. Has scored two half-centuries in 4 innings.

- -

Fahad Alhashmi. 32. Right-arm fast medium bowler. Four matches. Wickets: six. Best bowling: 2-39.

Has been part of the UAE national team for a decade but limited to just three ODIs.

- -

Manjula Guruge. 33. Left-arm fast-medium pace bowler. three matches. Wickets: five. Best bowling: 3-67.

Sri Lankan-born opening bowler, made his ODI debut last year, taking three wickets against Scotland.

- -

Kamran Shazad. 34. Right-arm medium-fast bowler. Three matches. Wickets: Six. BB: 3-41. Has captured three wickets in each of his last two ODIs after going wicketless on debut against Scotland last year.

- -

Krishna Chandran. 30. Right-hand batsman, right-arm medium fast bowler. Six matches. 81 runs. Highest score: 43. Wickets: six. Best bowling: 3-45.

A middle-order batsman and medium pace bowler, who was born in India and moved to UAE in 2010.

- -

Mohammad Naveed. 27. Right-hand batsman, right-arm fast bowler. Six matches. 52 runs. Highest score: 20. Wickets: five. Best bowling: 1-16.

Genuine paceman who opens the bowling. Has only gone wicketless once in six ODIs but never picked up more than one scalp in a match.

- -

Nasir Aziz. 28. Right-hand batsman, off-spinner. One match. No runs. One wicket. Best bowling: 1-50.

Pakistan-born spinner who is banned from bowling his doosra after being reported by the ICC but can still bowl his stock ball.

- -

Swapnil Patil. 29. Right-hand batsman, wicket-keeper. Five matches, 107 runs. Highest score: 99 not out. Four catches. One stumping. Born in India, fell agonisingly short of a century on his ODI debut against Scotland last year when he needed two runs off the last ball and only made a single.

- -

Rohan Mustafa. 26. Left-hand batsman, right-arm slow bowler. Three matches. 51 runs. Highest score: 28. Wickets: Five. Best bowling: 3-42.

Pakistani born all-rounder who bats left-handed and bowls right-handed. Impressed with three wickets in his last match against Afghanistan.

- -

Saqlain Haider. 27. Left-hand batsman, wicket-keeper. Two matches. 28 runs. Highest Score: 28.

A Pakistan-born bank clerk now based in UAE. Last year, when Australia was touring UAE, he kept wickets for Australia in a warm-up match after the tourists gave their regular keeper a rest.

- -

Shaiman Anwar. 25. Right-hand batsman. Seven matches. 129 runs. Highest Score: 51. Big-hitting middle-order batsman nicknamed 'Sixes Shaiman'. Made his first ODI half-century against Afghanistan last year, featuring six fours and two sixes.

(Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)