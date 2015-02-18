Feb 19 Latest from the World Cup Pool B match between Zimbabwe and United Arab Emirates at Saxton Oval in Nelson on Thursday.

UAE innings

1st over - Opener Amjad Ali mistimes a leg side shot and the ball balloons high over mid-off but falls safely about two metres away from the fielder. UAE: 2-0

2nd over - Andri Berenger is dropped by wicketkeeper Brendan Taylor on the first ball he faces from Tendai Chatara. ZIM: 4-0

3rd over - Berenger hits the first boundary, driving Tinashe Panyangara through the leg side. UAE: 10-0.

4th over - Berenger is caught by Taylor for seven, but recalled as Chatara over-stepped the line, and then takes advantage with the free hit, belting the ball to the mid-wicket fence. UAE: 19-0

6th over - Chatara finally has some luck when Ali waves at a ball going across him and is caught for seven by Craig Ervine at second slip. Krishna Chandran joins Berenger. UAE: 27-1

10th over - Leg-spinner Tafadzwa Kamungozi bowls a tidy first over, conceding just two runs to end the power-play. UAE: 34-1

