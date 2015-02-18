Zimbabwe captain Elton Chigumbura won the toss and elected to field in their cricket World Cup Pool B match against UAE at Saxton Oval on Thursday.

Chigumbura was keen to prove the strong showing against pre-tournament favourites South Africa in Hamilton in their opening match, in which they lost by 62 runs, was not an aberration and he expected his side to build on that against UAE.

"The results obviously didn't go our way, but there's lots of positives that we can take from that, the first game we played," he said.

UAE have not played a World Cup match since 1996 and captain Mohammad Taquir said his side were excited about the clash at the small ground on the outskirts of Nelson.

"It's an honour for me and the whole team to represent the country," said Taquir, who at 43 is the joint oldest man at the tournament. His team mate Khurram Khan was born on the same day.

"We are looking forward to at least having a couple of wins against test nations. That's what we are targeting."

The fast outfield, small ground and placid pitch should be conducive to a high-scoring encounter and Taquir had said he expected that 300 would be a par score for the match.

The two sides have never met in a one-day international but have clashed once in a Twenty20 game in 2014, with Zimbabwe winning by five wickets.

Zimbabwe - Regis Chakabva, Sikandar Raza, Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, Elton Chigumbura (captain), Solomon Mire, Tinashe Panyangara, Tendai Chatara, Tafadzwa Kamungozi.

UAE - Amjad Ali, Andri Berenger, Krishna Chandran, Khurram Khan, Swapnil Patil, Shaiman Anwar, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Naveed, Amjad Javed, Mohammad Tauqir (captain), Nasir Aziz.

