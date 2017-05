WELLINGTON Factbox on Sunday's World Cup Pool B match between West Indies and United Arab Emirates at McLean Park in Napier:

- - - -

WEST INDIES

Captain: Jason Holder

Coach: Stuart Williams

Squad: Holder, Marlon Samuels, Sulieman Benn, Johnson Charles, Jonathan Carter, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Nikita Miller, Denesh Ramdin, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Darren Sammy, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Lost to Ireland by four wickets

Beat Pakistan by 150 runs

Beat Zimbabwe by 73 runs (Duckworth/Lewis method)

Lost to South Africa by 257 runs

Lost to India by four wickets

- -

Top performers: Gayle (279 runs), Marlon Samuels

(194 runs); Jerome Taylor (11 wickets)

- - - -

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Captain: Mohammad Tauqir

Coach: Aaqib Javed

Squad: Tauqir, Khurram Khan, Amjad Ali, Amjad Javed, Andri Berenger, Fahad Alhashmi, Manjula Guruge, Kamran Shazad, Krishna Chandran, Mohammad Naveed, Nasir Aziz, Swapnil Patil, Rohan Mustafa, Saqlain Haider, Shaiman Anwar

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Lost to Zimbabwe by four wickets

Lost to Ireland by two wickets

Lost to India by nine wickets

Lost to Pakistan by 129 runs

Lost to South Africa by 146 runs

- -

Top performers: Shaiman Anwar (309 runs), Khurram Khan (150

runs); Mohammad Naveed (eight wickets)

- - - -

Head-to-head: No previous meetings

- - - -

