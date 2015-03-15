Latest from the World Cup Pool B match between West Indies and United Arab Emirates at McLean Park in Napier on Sunday:

West Indies won the toss and chose to field

UAE were dismissed for 175 in 47.4 overs.

- -

West Indies innings

1st over - UAE open the bowling with off-spinner Nasir Aziz, with Johnson Charles hitting a six and four. WI: 11-0

3rd over - Charles and Dwayne Smith continue their assault on Aziz, taking 15 runs off the over. WI: 33-0

4th over - Manjula Guruge replaces Mohammad Naveed and has immediate impact with Smith getting an inside edge to wicketkeeper Swapnil Patil for 15. WI: 33-1

5th over - Naveed returns to replace Aziz and is hammered by Charles backwards of point for his fourth boundary. WI: 37-1

8th over - Guruge strikes again with Marlon Samuels cutting the ball directly to Andri Berenger at backward point for nine. WI: 58-2

10th over - A Guruge slower ball induces a false shot from Jonathan Carter but the ball carries just over Khurram Khan at mid-on. WI: 69-2

12th over - West Indies take the batting power play, signalling their intentions they want to end the game early, but only five runs come from the over. WI:85-2

14th over - Charles punches Guruge down the ground for two runs to bring up his third ODI half century and then back cuts the left armer to the third man boundary that brings up the 100. WI: 101-2

16th over - Charles is caught by Krishna Chandran at mid-on for 55 off Amjad Javed after mis-timing a shot down the ground. WI: 111-3

18th over - Andre Russell, who had belted a massive six in the previous over, is caught and bowled by Javed for seven. WI: 120-4

25th over - Carter uses his feet well against Aziz hitting a boundary through extra cover then taking advantage of a mis-field to run three more. WI: 152-4

29th over - Denesh Ramdin clips the ball off his legs for two runs to bring up the 50-run partnership. WI:171-4

30th over - Charles guides a delivery to third man for a single to bring up his maiden ODI half century. WI: 173-4

31st over - Ramdin hits the winning run and while the ball trickles to the boundary, they had crossed for the single before it gets there. WI: 176-4

- -

UAE innings

4th over - Jason Holder makes the breakthrough when Andri Berenger edges to wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin to be dismissed for seven. UAE: 13-1

6th over - Holder gets Krishna Chandran to edge to Dwayne Smith at first slip for a duck before he traps Amjad Ali lbw for five. The batsman reviews but technology upholds the decision. UAE: 17-3

7th over - Taylor bowls Khurram Khan for five with a beautiful late swinging yorker before Swapnil Patil gets a leading edge on the first ball he faces but it falls safely. UAE: 24-4

9th over- Taylor bowls Shaiman Anwar for two with a ball that nips back, before Amjad Javed presents a tough caught-and-bowled chance that he drops. UAE: 29-5

10th over - Javed nicks a delivery that falls just short of the slips. UAE: 31-5

14th over - Holder gets another delivery to nip back off the seam to bowl Swapnil Patil for six. UAE: 47-6

16th over - Nasir Aziz edges to Sammy at second slip, who is unsure if he took the catch. Television replays give the batsman the benefit of the doubt. UAE: 50-6

20th over - Aziz top-edges a short delivery over the slips for a boundary as Holder bowls out his 10 overs to finish with figures of 4-27. UAE: 72-6

26th over - Aziz hits two boundaries off Kemar Roach to bring up the 50-run partnership. UAE: 96-6

30th over - Javed and Aziz take five runs from off-spinner Marlon Samuels. UAE: 108-6

35th over - Dwayne Smith concedes just three runs as UAE reach the batting power-play. UAE: 121-6

37th over - Aziz scores his first ODI half century with a single off his legs from Roach. UAE: 133-6

39th over - Javed hits his sixth boundary to bring up his maiden ODI half century and the 100-run partnership as UAE take 15 runs from Roach's eighth over. UAE: 148-6

40th over - Javed hits another boundary off Samuels as UAE end the power-play having scored 31 runs. UAE: 152-6

41st over - Andre Russell returns after receiving treatment on an ankle injury and ends the partnership when he bowls Javed for 56 with a slower delivery. UAE: 160-7

43rd over - Russell strikes again when he bowls Mohammad Naveed with a yorker for a quickfire 14. UAE: 167-8

44th over - Aziz's resistance ends on 60 when he drives a Samuels delivery to Holder at cover. UAE: 168-9

48th over- Taylor wraps up the innings when he bowls Mohammad Tauqir for two with 14 balls remaining in the 50 overs. UAE: 175-10

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)