CANBERRA Feb 24 West Indies opener Chris Gayle hit the first double century in the history of World Cup in Tuesday's Pool B match against Zimbabwe at Canberra.

The 35-year-old left-hander hit Tendai Chatara for a boundary in the 46th over of the West Indies innings to reach the mark in 138 balls. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Nick Mulvenney)