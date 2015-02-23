West Indies players Jason Holder, Darren Sammy and Denesh Ramdin (L - R) celebrate winning during their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan in Christchurch, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Factbox on Tuesday's World Cup Pool B match between West Indies and Zimbabwe in Canberra:

WEST INDIES

Captain: Jason Holder

Coach: Stuart Williams

Squad: Jason Holder, Marlon Samuels, Sulieman Benn, Darren

Bravo, Jonathan Carter, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Nikita

Miller, Denesh Ramdin, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Darren Sammy,

Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor.

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Lost to Ireland by four wickets

Beat Pakistan by 150 runs

- -

Top performers: Lendl Simmons (152), Jerome Taylor (six wickets)

- - - -

ZIMBABWE

Captain: Elton Chigumbura

Coach: Dav Whatmore

Squad: Elton Chigumbura, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva,

Tendai Chatara, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine, Tafadzwa

Kamungozi, Hamilton Masakadza, Stuart Matsikenyeri, Solomon

Mire, Tawanda Mupariwa, Tinashe Panyangara, Brendan Taylor,

Prosper Utseya, Sean Williams

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Lost to South Africa by 62 runs

Beat United Arab Emirates by four wickets

- -

Top performers: Brendan Taylor (87 runs), Tendai Chatara (four wickets).

- -

West Indies v Zimbabwe head to head:

Total played: 44

West Indies won 34, Zimbabwe 9, no result 1

- -

Last match:

Feb 26, 2013 – West Indies won by five wickets in St Georges.

- -

(Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)