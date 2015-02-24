CANBERRA Feb 24 Highlights from Tuesday's World Cup Pool B match between West Indies and Zimbabwe at Manuka Oval in Canberra:

West Indies beat Zimbabwe by 73 runs (Duckworth/Lewis method).

- -

Zimbabwe innings

1st over - Jerome Taylor takes the new ball for West Indies and concedes six runs, two from extras. ZIM: 6-0

2nd over - Jason Holder concedes a four to Sikandar Raza off his first delivery but three balls later traps Regis Chakabva lbw for two. The umpire initially turns down his appeal but the West Indies skipper demands a review, which shows no obvious inside edge and that the ball would have hit the leg stump. ZIM: 16-1

3rd over - Rain gets heavier again and the umpires call the players off midway through the over. ZIM: 18-1

The innings is resumed with Zimbabwe's target trimmed to 363 from 48 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis method.

5th over - Taylor strikes on the sixth ball after resumption. Hamilton Masakadza trapped lbw. Calls for a review but it was plumb in front. ZIM: 26-2

6th over - Raza hits back-to-back fours off Holder. ZIM: 34-2

8th over - Raza falls for 26 to Holder, holing out in the deep where Lendl Simmons has plenty of time to get in position and take the catch. ZIM: 46-3

10th over - Spinner Nikita Miller gives up four runs in his first ODI over in a year. ZIM: 54-3

12th over - Brendan Taylor paddles the ball into a gap in the field at long leg for a six. ZIM: 68-3

16th over - Sean Williams hits a four to third man on a reverse sweep to bring up the 50 partnership with Taylor. ZIM: 98-3

18th over - Miller's fifth over goes for 10 runs with both batsmen hitting fours. ZIM: 115-3

21st over - Marlon Samuels breaks the partnership in controversial circumstances. An appeal for caught behind is denied but West Indies refer. TV replays show the ball came off the batsman's arm but the umpire's finger goes up in any case. Taylor trudges off with 37 runs in a partnership of 80. ZIM: 130-4

22nd over - Williams slashes at the ball and gets two runs to reach his 19th ODI half century. ZIM: 142-4

27th over - Craig Ervine hits back-to-back fours off Samuels for his first boundaries. ZIM: 174-4

28th over - Williams hits a single to square leg to bring up the 50 partnership with Ervine but is dismissed two balls later for 76. Holder, bowling around the wicket, sends down short ball that Williams tries to pull but only succeeds in sending it ballooning to Dwayne Smith at mid-wicket. ZIM: 177-5

30th over - Ervine hits a straight four then a brilliant six to square leg with a flick off the bottom of the bat. Another pulled four behind square gives him 16 off the over. ZIM: 197-5

31st over - Ervine, on 34, is dropped off Miller by Taylor on the boundary. ZIM: 205-5

33rd over - Ervine hooks the ball for four to bring up his sixth halfcentury. ZIM: 224-5

34th over - Chris Gayle comes into the attack with his right-arm spin and makes an immediate breakthrough, bowling Ervine for 52 off 41 balls. ZIM: 228-6

36th over - Gayle takes his second wicket, trapping Stuart Matsikenyeri leg before for 19. ZIM: 240-7

38th over - Tinashe Panyangara survives an appeal and referral for lbw off Gayle and Elton Chigumbura slogs the bowler for a six. ZIM: 254-7

39th over - Taylor has Panyangara caught behind for four courtesy of a nick off his gloves. ZIM: 256-8

41st over - Gayle gets his name on the scoreboard again with an athletic catch at extra cover to dismiss Elton Chigumbura for 21 off the bowling of Taylor. ZIM: 266-9

45th over - Miller gets his first wicket to end the Zimbabwe innings, bowling Tendai Chatara between bat and pad for 16. ZIM: 289 all out.

- -

West Indies innings

1st oval - Brilliant opening over from Tinashe Panyangara, who clean bowls Dwayne Smith with his second delivery and comes close to dismissing Chris Gayle lbw with his fourth. Zimbabwe request a review but technology shows the ball going just over the bails. WI: 3-1

3rd over - Marlon Samuels hits the first boundary of the innings, hammering a full, wide delivery from Panyangara to the offside rope for four. WI: 10-1

4th over - Gayle does not quite get hold of the ball but succeeds in hitting Tendai Chatara just over the fielder at mid-on for his first four. WI: 16-1

6th over - Gayle opens up with two clubbed fours but miscues a shot through extra cover on the fifth ball of Chatara's over which Elton Chigumbura is just unable to reach. WI: 31-1

10th over - Another tight over from Chatara with just one four conceded through the covers from Samuels. West Indies will be pleased to have survived a rocky start to their innings. WI: 43-1

11th over - Sean Williams comes on to tempt Gayle with his left-arm spin but the big batsman comes out on top in the first over, slogging a big six high and over the long-on boundary. WI: 49-1

14th over - Chigumbura tightens the screws with another solid over but Samuels get four runs off the last two balls. WI: 61-1

17th over - Sikandar Raza brings his right-arm spin into the attack and almost makes the breakthrough Zimbabwe so desperately need. Samuels cuts it to point but the fielder drops it. WI: 73-1

18th over - Gayle gets a free-hit off Chigumbura and clubs the ball over extra cover for six. Brings up his 47th ODI half century in uncharacteristic style with a sprinted single. WI: 83-1

24th over - Gayle brings up the 100 runs, and century partnership, with a single to mid-off. Rain starting to fall on Manuka Oval. WI: 100-1

26th over - Rain increasingly heavy but Gayle perhaps looking more ominous for the Africans after hitting back-to-back sixes off Tafadzwa Kamungozi. WI: 121-1

28th over - A single off Hamilton Masakadza takes Gayle to 79 and gives him 9,000 runs in one-day internationals. WI: 131-1

29th over - Another six over long-on helps take Gayle to 89 in a eight-ball over in which Raza bowls a couple of wides. WI: 145-1

30th over - Just four singles in the over keeps the strike rate down as West Indies inch towards a respectable score. WI: 149-1

31st over - A single off Raza brings up the 150 partnership and three balls later another gives Samuels his 26th ODI half century. WI 154-1

33rd over - Gayle is five runs short of his century but Raza bowls a maiden to him. WI 158-1

36th over - Gayle reaches his 22nd ODI century with a single off the first over of the batting power play. Celebrates on the final ball of the over by flicking a Chatara delivery for six. WI 175-1

38th over - Panyangara comes back on for Zimbabwe but his hammered for 18 in his first over, the highlight a Gayle six over midwicket. WI 195-1

40th over - Panyangara's second over of his second spell goes for 17, all but one from the bat of Gayle. WI 220-1

42nd over - It is Chigumbura's turn to take some punishment with the West Indies batsmen milking 18 runs. 251-1

44th over - Gayle's 12th six takes him to 161, past his previous best one-day international innings of 153 not out, which he scored against Zimbabwe in 2003. WI 279-1

46th over - Gayle's 16th six equals the record for ODIs, currently held by India's Rohit Sharma and South Africa's AB de Villiers. Three balls later and a four makes him the first batsman to score a double century at a World Cup. WI 317-1

48th over - Samuels hits a four for his eighth century in ODIs and then grabs a single to make his partnership with Gayle the highest for any wicket in a one-day international. WI 334-1

50th over - Chatara is pulled off by the umpire for bowling two beamers in an over. Masakadza steps in for the last two balls and has Gayle caught in the deep for 215 with the second. WI 372-2

- - (Writing by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury/Amlan Chakraborty)