Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
SYDNEY West Indies batsman Darren Bravo will be sent home from the World Cup after failing to recover from a hamstring injury sustained in the second match of the campaign, a team spokesman said on Friday.
The 26-year-old left-handed batsman missed the victory over Zimbabwe on Tuesday and the humbling loss to South Africa on Friday because of the injury he suffered running for a single against Pakistan in Christchurch.
A replacement will be announced by tournament officials over the next couple of days, the spokesman added. St Lucian batsman Johnson Charles, who has scored 869 runs in 30 one-day internationals, looks likely to get the call.
Bravo's brother Dwayne, a former West Indies captain, also missed out after being left out of the squad.
Dwayne was the players' spokesman during a mutiny over payment and contracts which curtailed West Indies' tour of India last year.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
