West Indies' Chris Gayle celebrates after winning the World Twenty20 final cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

Factbox on the West Indies squad for the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand:

Captain: Jason Holder

Leading a team in which he is the youngest player, the 23-year-old faces a tough challenge in the World Cup where the primary goal would be to secure a place in the knockout stage of the tournament.

Thrust into the job after Dwayne Bravo's role in a contracts dispute with the board cost him his captaincy, Holder leads a weakened team and would be banking heavily on the senior players to progress in the tournament.

Coach: Stuart Williams

The former test batsman was deputy to coach Otis Gibson whose contract was terminated in August last year. The 45-year-old has the onerous task of guiding a team which has gone through a lot of turmoil in recent times which also reflected in team selection.

Williams will have to lend a helping hand to young skipper Holder to get the best out of their limited resources and keep them team motivated.

Squad: Jason Holder (captain), Marlon Samuels (vice captain), Sulieman Benn, Darren Bravo, Jonathan Carter, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Nikita Miller, Denesh Ramdin, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Darren Sammy, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor.

Key batsman: Chris Gayle

Powerful batsman with an 84-plus strike rate in this format and an ability to single-handedly take apart any bowling attack. Also a handy off-spinner.

Key batsman: Marlon Samuels

A smart batsman adept at pacing his innings according to situation. Instrumental behind the team's 2012 Twenty20 World Cup triumph in Sri Lanka, the talented batsman can hit those big sixes. More than handy with his off-spinners though has been barred from bowling his quicker deliveries which were found illegal.

World Cup record: 1975 - champions; 1979 - champions; 1983 - runner-up; 1987 - first round; 1992 - first round; 1996 - semi-finalists; 1999 - first round; 2003 - first round, 2007 - second round (Super Eight stage), 2011 - quarter-finals.

Overall playing record: Played: 724, Won: 370, Lost: 322, Tied: 8, No result: 24.

Highest innings total: 363-4 v New Zealand, Hamilton, 2014.

Lowest innings total: 54 v South Africa, Cape Town, 2004.

Most appearances: 295 - Brian Lara.

Highest individual score: 189* - Vivian Richards v England, Manchester, 1984.

Leading run-scorer: 10,348 - Brian Lara.

Best bowling: 7-51 - Winston Davis v Australia, Leeds, 1983.

Leading wicket-taker: 227 - Courtney Walsh.

Highest partnership: Darren Bravo and Denesh Ramdin, 258, third wicket, v Bangladesh in St.Kitts, 2014.

Most catches by a fieldsman: 120 - Carl Hooper.

Most dismissals: 204 - Jeff Dujon.

