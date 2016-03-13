March 13 Despite off-field rows and a steep decline at test level, West Indies have remained competitive in the shortest format of the game and will enter the World Twenty20 with genuine hopes of going all the way.

Led by captain Darren Sammy, masterblaster batsman Chris Gayle and all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, the Caribbean team have been drawn in Group One for the Super 10 stage, along with England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and a qualifier.

The 2012 World Twenty20 champions are currently ranked second in the world behind hosts India, far above their lowly test ranking of eighth.

The players made unwanted headlines recently when they threatened to boycott this year's event over a financial dispute with the West Indies Cricket Board.

The board called their bluff, though, and in the end nearly all the selected players signed up to go, the exception being batsman Darren Bravo, who, he said, preferred to focus on the longer forms.

Powerful batsman Kieron Pollard (knee injury) and spinner Sunil Narine, whose bowling action has been deemed illegal, were also lost from the originally-selected 15-man squad. Lendl Simmons later pulled out with a back injury.

The issues that caused the boycott threat have not gone away, but for a few weeks at least West Indies are set to make headlines on the field.

West Indies have clearly benefited from talented players such as Gayle and Sammy having eschewed the longer formats to almost exclusively play the 20-over format.

Gayle plies his Twenty20 trade in domestic leagues around the world, to great success and considerable financial reward, along with a sprinkling of controversy.

He has an international Twenty20 strike-rate of more than 142, captain Sammy betters that with 152 while Bravo, who has not played a test since 2010, scores at 119 runs per 100 balls faced.

All-rounder Andre Russell recently enhanced his reputation during Australia's Big Bash League and took 3-36 for Islamabad United as they won the Pakistan Super League final.

Others to watch include Marlon Samuels, the highest-scoring batsman in the 2012 final, whose 78 off 56 balls proved decisive.

He has been out of form recently, and has been banned from bowling for 12 months due to a suspect action, but could be a dangerous foe if he finds his game.

Throw in wicketkeeper-batsman Denesh Ramdin and, on paper at least, West Indies have a line-up to challenge to become the first country to win two World Twenty20 titles. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney)