West Indies' Nikita Miller (L) celebrates with teammates Darren Sammy and Dwayne Bravo (R) after the dismissal of England's Jos Buttler during the second one-day international cricket match at North Sound, Antigua March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files

Left-arm spinner Nikita Miller will replace Sunil Narine in the West Indies squad for next month's World Cup, the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) said.

Off-spinner Narine, who was reported for a suspect action during the Champions League Twenty20 tournament in September, has withdrawn from the squad, saying he needed more time to bowl confidently with his remodelled action.

Miller, 32, has taken 40 wickets in 45 One Day Internationals, the last match being against England last March.

West Indies begin their World Cup campaign against Ireland at Nelson on Feb 16.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Peter Rutherford)