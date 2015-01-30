Cricket-Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England, May 5 Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
Jan 30 Left-arm spinner Nikita Miller will replace Sunil Narine in the West Indies squad for next month's World Cup, the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) said.
Off-spinner Narine, who was reported for a suspect action during the Champions League Twenty20 tournament in September, has withdrawn from the squad, saying he needed more time to bowl confidently with his remodelled action.
Miller, 32, has taken 40 wickets in 45 One Day Internationals, the last match being against England last March.
West Indies begin their World Cup campaign against Ireland at Nelson on Feb 16. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
MUMBAI, May 5 The 2017 Women's World Cup will see a 10 times increase in prize money to $2 million with every ball of the tournament broadcast live, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.