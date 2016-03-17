NEW DELHI Javeria Khan, who opens the batting for the Pakistan women's team, has been released from hospital after being hit on the jaw by a bouncer in Wednesday's World Twenty20 match against West Indies in Chennai.

"She has been discharged with a fractured thumb but we are still waiting for the medical report," team manager Ayesha Ashhar told Reuters on Thursday.

The 27-year-old Khan was struck on her thumb by a bumper from Shamilia Connell that then hit the grill of her helmet.

Khan collapsed to the ground and was stretchered off the field before being taken to hospital.

She will travel to Delhi later on Thursday ahead of Saturday's game against hosts India at the Ferozeshah Kotla Stadium.

Ashhar said she would not comment on Khan's chances of playing against India until she had seen the medical report.

West Indies won Wednesday's match by four runs.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)