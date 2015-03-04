Cricket-Aravinda de Silva to step down from Sri Lanka role
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
NAPIER, March 4 New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum batted with freedom in the nets on Wednesday and should be fit to play Sunday's World Cup clash against Afghanistan despite taking a heavy blow to the arm against Australia.
McCullum was hit high on the left forearm by a Mitchell Johnson delivery in Saturday's one-wicket win over Australia and received treatment on the ground, though it did not force him off Eden Park.
"Yep, there's no reason for him not to play," New Zealand coach Mike Hesson told reporters in Napier on Wednesday where the team re-assembled after three days off.
"The swelling is going down. It looks a bit ordinary at the moment but he's batted today without any issues. He's fine."
Unbeaten New Zealand lead Pool A on eight points and face Afghanistan at McLean Park on Sunday before their final clash against Bangladesh in Hamilton on March 13.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)
MUMBAI, May 6 Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after injuring his left hamstring during the Gujarat Lions's loss to Delhi Daredevils on Thursday.