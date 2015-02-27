Feb 27 New Zealand will bring an unchanged lineup to Eden Park for a fourth straight game for Saturday's highly-anticipated clash against World Cup co-hosts Australia, captain Brendon McCullum said.

New Zealand have won all three of their pool matches with the same side, their last an eight-wicket humiliation of England at Wellington.

Paceman Tim Southee, who took a New Zealand ODI record 7-33 against England, was struck on the shoulder by a ball in training on Thursday but has been cleared to play.

"The guys have really stood up over the last little while and the combinations have worked pretty well," McCullum told reporters in Auckland on Friday.

"The structure of the tournament where we can get a break and freshen some guys up has helped as well."

Team: Brendon McCullum (captain), Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Grant Elliott, Corey Anderson, Luke Ronchi, Daniel Vettori, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)