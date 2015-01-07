HARARE Zimbabwe have recalled several players to their squad for next month’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand marking major changes from the list for the Bangladesh series in November.

Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine, Stuart Matsikenyeri, Tawanda Mupariwa, Prosper Utseya and Sean Williams all return after not being selected for the trip to Bangladesh, where Zimbabwe lost all five of their one-day internationals.

Utseya is included despite being reported for an illegal bowling action by the International Cricket Council last year. He will not be able to bowl off spin at the World Cup but has since turned his hand to medium pace off-cutters.

The squad also includes Hamilton Masakadza, who despite making a test century as a teenager and playing international cricket for the last 14 years, has missed out on the three previous World Cups and will get his first opportunity at the one-day international championship.

Zimbabwe will prepare in Dubai before their first game at the World Cup against neighbours South Africa in Hamilton on Feb. 15.

Squad:

Elton Chigumbura (captain), Sikandar Raza Butt, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Craig Ervine, Tafadzwa Kamungozi, Hamilton Masakadza, Stuart Matsikenyeri, Solomon Mire, Tawanda Mupariwa, Tinashe Panyangara, Brendan Taylor, Prosper Utseya, Sean Williams.

