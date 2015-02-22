Highlights from Sunday's cricket World Cup Group A match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka at University Oval in Dunedin

Afghanistan innings

4th over - Suranga Lakmal makes the most of the swinging conditions, forcing two play and misses outside off from Nawroz Mangal, who manages to score two runs from the final delivery by hitting on the up straight down the ground. AFG: 4-0

5th over - Javed Ahmadi hits successive boundaries from Lasith Malinga to ease the pressure after four tight overs. AFG: 15-0

6th over - Mangal is dropped on four by Mahela Jayawardene at second slip with the score 16-0. AFG: 19-0

8th over - Ahmadi hits successive boundaries off Lakmal. AFG: 34-0

9th over - Angelo Mathews's slower delivery fools Mangal who hits the ball straight to Lahiru Thirimanne at silly mid-off for 10. Asghar Stanikzai joins Ahmadi. AFG: 38-1

10th over - Ahmadi looks to pull Lakmal away but mistimes it and is caught by Rangana Herath for 24. Samiullah Shenwari joins Stanikzai. AFG: 40-2

22nd over - Stanikzai brings up the 50-run partnership with a single to third man before Shenwari runs it down to the same place for a boundary to bring up the 100 runs. AFG: 102-2

23rd over - Herath strikes Shenwari on the pad, but the decision is not out. Sri Lanka review but it stays with the on-field umpire's call by the slimmest of margins. AFG: 106-2

26th over - Stanikzai lofts Herath straight down the ground for his fifth boundary to reach his fifth ODI half century. AFG: 125-2

28th over - Stanikzai hits straight to Jeevan Mendis at long on off Herath to be dismissed for 54. Captain Mohammad Nabi joins Shenwari. AFG: 131-3

30th over - Herath restricts the scoring to just three singles. AFG: 140-3

33rd over - Nabi hits Thisara Perera for a four and monster six before Shenwari attempts to follow his lead but smacks it straight to Mathews at mid-off to be dismissed for 38. Najibullah Zadran joins Nabi. AFG: 157-4

35th over - Perera concedes just four singles from the final over before the batting power-play. AFG: 169-4

36th over - Nabi is bowled by a full delivery from Malinga for 21 after a poor shot decision. Wicketkeeper Afsar Zazai joins Zadran. AFG: 172-5

40th over - Malinga finishes the power-play with Sri Lanka having conceded just 10 runs in the five overs, while taking two wickets. AFG: 179-6

46th over - Mirwais Ashraf hits a top-edged six to fine leg to bring up the 200 after Lakmal and Perera had restricted Afganistan's scoring opportunities. AFG: 206-6

48th over - Ashraf top-edges a slower ball from Malinga to Lakmal at fine leg for 28. Dawlat Zadran joins Zazai. AFG: 222-7

49th over - Zadran hits a four over the wicketkeeper and is then bowled by Mathews, who then has Hamid Hassan caught by Mendis running in from deep mid-wicket on the next ball. AFG: 227-9

50th over - Shapoor Zadran takes a single off the first ball but then pulls up with what appears to be a knee injury. Zazai hits a beautiful cover drive for four but is then caught by Herath in the outfield for 19. AFG: 232 all out in 49.4 overs.

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)