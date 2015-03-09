Chelsea exceeded expectations to stave off Spurs - Conte
Leaders Chelsea have over-performed this season to stay ahead of their better-prepared London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League title race, manager Antonio Conte has said.
Factbox on Tuesday's World Cup Pool B match between India and Ireland at Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand:
- - -
INDIA
Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Coach: Duncan Fletcher
Squad: Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan,Rohit Sharma, Stuart Binny, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja,Ambati Rayudu, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, BhuvneshwarKumar, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Beat Pakistan by 76 runs
Beat South Africa by 130 runs
Beat United Arab Emirates by nine wickets
Beat West Indies by four wickets
- -
Remaining Pool B matches: Zimbabwe (March 14)
- -
Best performers so far: Dhawan (233 runs); Ashwin (nine wickets)
- - - -
IRELAND
Captain: William Porterfield
Coach: Phil Simmons
Squad: William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Ed Joyce, Niall
O'Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Gary Wilson, Kevin O'Brien, John
Mooney, George Dockrell, Max Sorensen, Andrew McBrine, Peter
Chase, Alex Cusack, Stuart Thompson, Craig Young
- -
Results so far at 2015 World Cup:
Beat West Indies by four wickets
Beat UAE by two wickets
Lost to South Africa by 201 runs
Beat Zimbabwe by five runs
- -
Remaining Pool B match: Pakistan (March 15)
- -
Best performers: Joyce (233 runs); Alex Cusack, Kevin O'Brien (six wickets)
- - - -
India v Ireland head-to-head:
June 23, 2007 - India won by nine wickets in Belfast
March 6, 2011 - India won by five wickets in Bangalore
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
After Sunday's 2-0 loss to Arsenal flattened any lingering hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League, Manchester United are focused fully on this week's Europa League semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo, midfielder Juan Mata has said.