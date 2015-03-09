Ireland's John Mooney (L) and George Dockrell celebrate the dismissal of West Indies batsman Darren Sammy during their Cricket World Cup match in Nelson, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

India's Ravindra Jadeja (R) celebrates with teammate Umesh Yadav after dismissing the West Indies for 182 runs during their Cricket World Cup match in Perth, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Factbox on Tuesday's World Cup Pool B match between India and Ireland at Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand:

- - -

INDIA

Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Coach: Duncan Fletcher

Squad: Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan,Rohit Sharma, Stuart Binny, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja,Ambati Rayudu, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, BhuvneshwarKumar, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Beat Pakistan by 76 runs

Beat South Africa by 130 runs

Beat United Arab Emirates by nine wickets

Beat West Indies by four wickets

- -

Remaining Pool B matches: Zimbabwe (March 14)

- -

Best performers so far: Dhawan (233 runs); Ashwin (nine wickets)

- - - -

IRELAND

Captain: William Porterfield

Coach: Phil Simmons

Squad: William Porterfield, Paul Stirling, Ed Joyce, Niall

O'Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Gary Wilson, Kevin O'Brien, John

Mooney, George Dockrell, Max Sorensen, Andrew McBrine, Peter

Chase, Alex Cusack, Stuart Thompson, Craig Young

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Beat West Indies by four wickets

Beat UAE by two wickets

Lost to South Africa by 201 runs

Beat Zimbabwe by five runs

- -

Remaining Pool B match: Pakistan (March 15)

- -

Best performers: Joyce (233 runs); Alex Cusack, Kevin O'Brien (six wickets)

- - - -

India v Ireland head-to-head:

June 23, 2007 - India won by nine wickets in Belfast

March 6, 2011 - India won by five wickets in Bangalore

(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)