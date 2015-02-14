New Zealand's Ross Taylor reacts as the ball off Sri Lankan batsman Lahiru Thirimanne runs towards the boundary during their Cricket World Cup match in Christchurch, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

CHRISTCHURCH Latest from Saturday's cricket World Cup Group A opening match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval.

New Zealand scored 331 for six off their 50 overs.

Sri Lanka innings:

2nd over: Tillakaratne Dilshan and Lahiru Thirimanne get the Sri Lanka innings underway with boundaries off Trent Bolt's opening over. Dilshan, though, is lucky to get away with a inside edge which evades the stumps. SL: 0-13

8th over: Bolt takes further punishment from left-hander Thirimanne who takes boundaries from successive balls both sides of the pitch. SL: 0-37

10th over: Adam Milne takes over from Bolt and the fast bowler's first delivery catches the edge of Dilshan's bat and flies to third man for a single. SL: 0-46

