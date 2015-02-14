Mourinho accepts top four finish is impossible
LONDON Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
CHRISTCHURCH Latest from Saturday's cricket World Cup Group A opening match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval.
New Zealand scored 331 for six off their 50 overs.
Sri Lanka innings:
2nd over: Tillakaratne Dilshan and Lahiru Thirimanne get the Sri Lanka innings underway with boundaries off Trent Bolt's opening over. Dilshan, though, is lucky to get away with a inside edge which evades the stumps. SL: 0-13
8th over: Bolt takes further punishment from left-hander Thirimanne who takes boundaries from successive balls both sides of the pitch. SL: 0-37
10th over: Adam Milne takes over from Bolt and the fast bowler's first delivery catches the edge of Dilshan's bat and flies to third man for a single. SL: 0-46
(Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been appointed as head coach of Al-Fujairah FC, the United Arab Emirates club said on Sunday.