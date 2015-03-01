BRISBANE Tendai Chatara struck twice with the new ball as Zimbabwe restricted Pakistan to 235 for seven in their crucial World Cup Pool B match at the Gabba on Sunday.

Paceman Chatara (3-35) got ample movement and bounce off the surface to send back openers Nasir Jamshed (1) and Ahmed Shehzad (0) in his first two overs after Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq had won the toss and opted to bat.

The double blow forced Pakistan to retreat into a defensive shell, amassing the lowest tally in the first 10 overs at this World Cup when they reached 14-2 after the opening 60 balls.

Pakistan, who lost their previous matches against India and West Indies, were never able to break free at any time in their innings but managed to post a total that will give their bowlers something to defend against an often-brittle Zimbabwe order.

As is often the case, Misbah was left with the responsibility of rebuilding Pakistan's innings and he helped give it some respectability with a patient 73 off 121 balls.

The 40-year-old right-hander added a pedestrian 54 for the third wicket with Haris Sohail (27) and 69 for the fourth with Umar Akmal (33) before Sean Williams struck another double-blow to peg Pakistan back.

The left-arm spinner got deliveries to straighten and clean bowled Akmal and birthday boy Shahid Afridi for a duck in the space of three balls.

Misbah holed out at long on trying to clear Chatara out of the ground after another meaningful stand of 47 with Wahab Riaz (54 not out) for the seventh wicket.

The partnership took Pakistan past the 200 mark and some clean hitting from Riaz, who belted six fours and a six in his 46-ball knock, added some vital runs at the death.

Chatara, who posted his best figures in ODIs, could have added another to his tally if substitute Stuart Matsikenyeri had managed to hold on to a catch offered up by Riaz, who reached his first 50 in the format, at deep square leg.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)