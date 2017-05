Scotland's Freddie Coleman (front) pulls a shot during their Cricket World Cup match against England in Christchurch, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal (R) passes team mate Thisara Perera as he leaves the field after retiring hurt during their Cricket World Cup match against Australia in Sydney, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

HOBART Factbox on Wednesday's World Cup Pool A match between Sri Lanka and Scotland at Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

- -

SRI LANKA

Captain: Angelo Mathews

Coach: Marvan Atapattu

Squad: Mathews, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Upul Tharanga, Sachithra Senanayake, Rangana Herath, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Kulasekara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Seekkuge Prasanna

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Lost to New Zealand by 98 runs

Beat Afghanistan by four wickets

Beat Bangladesh by 92 runs

Beat England by nine wickets

Lost to Australia by 64 runs

- -

Top performers: Kumar Sangakkara (372 runs); Lasith Malinga (nine wickets)

- -

SCOTLAND

Captain: Preston Mommsen

Coach: Grant Bradburn

Squad: Preston Mommsen, Richie Berrington, Kyle Coetzer, Freddie Coleman, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Hamish Gardiner, Majid Haq, Michael Leask, Matt Machan, Calum MacLeod, Safyaan Sharif, Rob Taylor, Iain Wardlaw

- -

Results so far at 2015 World Cup:

Lost to New Zealand by three wickets

Lost to England by 119 runs

Lost to Afghanistan by one wicket

Lost to Bangladesh by six wickets

- -

Remaining Pool A match:

March 14 v Australia, Hobart

- -

Best performers: Kyle Coetzer (253 runs); Josh Davey (11 wickets)

- -

Sri Lanka v Scotland head-to-head:

Sri Lanka beat Scotland by 183 runs in the only time the teams met, at Edinburgh on July 13, 2011.

(Compiled by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)