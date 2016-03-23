Cricket - India v Bangladesh - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Bengaluru, India, 23/03/2016. India's Virat Kohli (L) is bowled as Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim looks on. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Cricket - India v Bangladesh - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Bengaluru, India, 23/03/2016. India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

BENGALURU Hosts India snatched victory from the jaws of defeat to keep alive their hopes of reaching the World Twenty20 semi-finals with a dramatic one-run win over Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Bangladesh, chasing 147 for victory in the Group Two match, needed 11 runs off the last over bowled by seamer Hardik Pandya and made the perfect start as Mushfiqur Rahim (11) smashed two early fours.

However, they then lost three wickets off the final three deliveries as a jubilant India team scraped over the line to climb to second in the table while their opponents remained bottom following a third defeat.

"In a situation like this it's literally chaos," said home captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"What you're trying to do is trying to manage chaos. You have to assess everything but it has to happen in a short span of time."

India, under pressure after losing to New Zealand in their opening match, were put in to bat at the start of the day and lost both openers in quick succession.

Virat Kohli (24) and Suresh Raina (30) steadied the ship by adding 50 for the third wicket but a disciplined performance by Bangladesh's bowlers held India in check as they posted a modest total of 146 for seven.

The home spinners then took control with Bangladesh unable to get to grips with Raina, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

TAMIM BACK

Ashwin struck with his second ball, removing Mohammad Mithun for one.

Fellow opener Tamim Iqbal (35), back in the side after food poisoning, and Sabbir Rahman (26) shared a stand of 44 before both were stumped by Dhoni.

Ashwin then picked up the important wicket of Shakib Al Hasan (22) while Jadeja bowled Mashrafe Mortaza for six.

Mahmudullah hit back with a quickfire 18 and Soumya Sarkar struck a run-a-ball 21 to haul Bangladesh within sight of victory.

However, a thrilling final over saw Mushfiqur caught at deep mid-wicket by Shikhar Dhawan.

Mahmudullah was also snapped up by Jadeja in the deep off the next ball and, needing one run to take the game into a super over, Bangladesh number 11 Mustafizur Rahman was run out by keeper Dhoni after completely missing a wide delivery.

"We were on top until the last three balls, we could have taken singles," said skipper Mashrafe Mortaza.

"We needed only two runs off three balls. It is disappointing."

Ashwin, who won the man of the match award after taking two for 20 in four overs, said he was exhausted.

"That's the most we've talked on a cricket field as a team," he added. "We've never got together and worried so much.

"I don't think I've got anything left. I'll go back to my room and crash."

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)