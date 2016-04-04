Spanish police arrest former Barcelona FC president in graft investigation
MADRID Spanish police said on Tuesday they had arrested former Barcelona football club president Sandro Rosell in a money laundering operation.
KOLKATA Following is a factbox on World Twenty20 finals since the inaugural edition in 2007:
2007: Host - South Africa, winner - India, runner-up - Pakistan
2009: Host - England, winner - Pakistan, runner-up - Sri Lanka
2010: Host - West Indies, winner - England, runner-up - Australia
2012: Host - Sri Lanka, winner - West Indies, runner-up - Sri Lanka
2014: Host - Bangladesh, winner - Sri Lanka, runner-up - India
2016: Host - India, winner - West Indies, runner-up - England
The English Football Association (FA) have asked betting companies to provide information on wagers placed on John Terry's stage-managed substitution during Chelsea's 5-1 win over Sunderland last weekend, British media reported on Monday.