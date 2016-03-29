Cricket - South Africa v Sri Lanka - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - New Delhi, India - 28/03/2016. South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - South Africa v Sri Lanka - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - New Delhi, India - 28/03/2016. Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal appeals successfully for the wicket of South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - South Africa v Sri Lanka - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - New Delhi, India - 28/03/2016. South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis (L) reacts after he was dismissed by Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis has been fined 50 percent of his match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for showing dissent during Monday's win over Sri Lanka in the World Twenty20 group stage.

Du Plessis, who has accepted the sanction, showed dissent by "occupying the crease for a period of time" after being given out lbw before leaving the field while looking at his bat and shaking his head, the ICC said in a statement on Tuesday.

It was Du Plessis' second sanction for dissent in 12 months, after being fined 15 percent of his match fee against India in a one-day international in October.

A third offence over the next seven months would result in a suspension for the 31-year-old.

South Africa failed to reach the World Twenty20 semi-finals.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)