Lendl Simmons has been called up to the West Indies' World Twenty20 squad in place of the injured Andre Fletcher ahead of Thursday's semi-final against hosts India at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, tournament organisers said on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Simmons pulled out of the squad with a back injury before the tournament and was replaced by the uncapped Evin Lewis, but he has since recovered.

Fletcher pulled his right hamstring during the Windies' six-run defeat by Afghanistan in their final Super 10 match on Sunday and has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament.

Simmons was part of the West Indies side that won the 2012 World Twenty20 in Sri Lanka.

