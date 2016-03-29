Three into two won't go in Champions League race
LONDON With the title and relegation issues decided, three teams will scrap for the two remaining Champions League places on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.
Lendl Simmons has been called up to the West Indies' World Twenty20 squad in place of the injured Andre Fletcher ahead of Thursday's semi-final against hosts India at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, tournament organisers said on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old Simmons pulled out of the squad with a back injury before the tournament and was replaced by the uncapped Evin Lewis, but he has since recovered.
Fletcher pulled his right hamstring during the Windies' six-run defeat by Afghanistan in their final Super 10 match on Sunday and has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament.
Simmons was part of the West Indies side that won the 2012 World Twenty20 in Sri Lanka.
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
MELBOURNE The Australian cricket board faces an uphill battle to convince players to jettison a revenue-sharing model that has underpinned the game's development for 20 years, according to former union boss Tim May, who brokered the landmark deal in 1997.