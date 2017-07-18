FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
17 hours ago
England reach Women's World Cup final with two balls to spare
#Sports News
July 18, 2017 / 5:11 PM / 17 hours ago

England reach Women's World Cup final with two balls to spare

1 Min Read

Cricket - England vs South Africa - Women's Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Bristol, Britain - July 18, 2017 England's Anya Shrubsole celebrates scoring the winning runs with Jenny Gunn Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

LONDON (Reuters) - England booked a place in the Women's World Cup final with a dramatic two-wicket win over South Africa on Tuesday.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Anya Shrubsole hit the winning runs off the first ball she faced, with the hosts needing two runs from the final three balls of the innings.

In a tight encounter at Bristol, South Africa scored 218 for six off their 50 overs, with Mignon du Preez top scoring with an unbeaten 76 off 95 balls.

England were in sight of victory but lost two wickets for four runs in nine balls before Shrubsole's first-ball boundary sealed a place in Sunday's final at a sold-out Lord's against either holders Australia or India, who meet on Thursday.

Reporting by Neville Dalton; Editing by Christian Radnedge

