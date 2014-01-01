Jan 1 New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson scored the quickest century ever in international cricket on Wednesday, taking just 36 balls against West Indies to break the record long held by Pakistan's Shahid Afridi.

Afridi scored a 37-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in 1996 and had remained the fastest across all formats of the international game since.

Anderson, 23, brought up the mark with his 12th six of the innings after the third one-day international between the two sides was reduced to a 21-over match due to rain.

Anderson remained unbeaten on 131 off 47 balls with 14 sixes and half a dozen fours to take New Zealand to a mammoth 283 for four wickets in their innings. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Nick Mulvenney)