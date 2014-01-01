Jan 1 New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson scored the quickest one-day international century ever on Wednesday, taking just 36 balls against West Indies to break the record long held by Pakistan's Shahid Afridi.
Following is a factbox on the 10 fastest centuries in one-day internationals: Balls Player Country Opposition Year 36 Corey Anderson New Zealand West Indies 2014 37 Shahid Afridi Pakistan Sri Lanka 1996 44 Mark Boucher South Africa Zimbabwe 2006 45 Brian Lara West Indies Bangladesh 1999 45 Afridi Pakistan India 2005 46 Jesse Ryder New Zealand West Indies 2014 48 Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka Pakistan 1996 50 Kevin O'Brien Ireland England 2011 52 Virat Kohli India Australia 2013 53 Afridi Pakistan Bangladesh 2010