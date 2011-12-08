Dec 8 Embattled opener Phil Hughes
retained his spot in Australia's unchanged team for the second
test against New Zealand which starts on Friday in Hobart.
Hughes, who may yet make way for injured all rounder Shane
Watson for Australia's four-test series against India, kept his
place in the side that completed a comprehensive nine-wicket
victory in the first test in Brisbane despite struggling for
form.
The 23-year-old left-hander scored just 10 and seven in the
Brisbane test and all rounder Dan Christian, who was brought
into the squad as a replacement for the injured Ben Cutting, had
very nearly forced his way into the side to make his test debut,
captain Michael Clarke told reporters.
"We spoke about (playing Christian). That's why he is here,"
Clarke told local media. "We know what he can do with the ball.
It was a long debate.
"But we felt the team played well in Brisbane and it is
important to keep a winning team."
Christian would have added an extra option to the three pace
bowlers who skittled New Zealand for just 150 in their second
innings at the Gabba, but Clarke said he would rotate a number
of part-timers, including himself, and utilise offspinner Nathan
Lyon to give the attack a rest.
"There is a lot more grass (on the wicket) than I have ever
seen at Hobart," Clarke said.
"Day one is going to be tough for the batters, especially if
it is overcast, then hopefully it will turn into a pretty good
wicket.
"There is probably a concern if your front line bowlers
don't do the job with the new ball. It could be quite a long day
but I am confident."
Australia: Michael Clarke (captain), David Warner, Phil
Hughes, Usman Khawaja, Ricky Ponting, Michael Hussey, Brad
Haddin, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Nathan
Lyon.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ian
Ransom; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more cricket stories