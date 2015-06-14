LONDON, June 14 New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult will miss the rest of their tour of England due to a back injury, British media reported on Sunday.

The 25-year-old left-armer was ruled out of the third one-day international in Southampton on Sunday and will fly home for further tests, the reports said.

Boult will miss the last two one-dayers in a series New Zealand lead 2-1 plus the Twenty20 game on June 23.

Black Caps all-rounder Corey Anderson and fast bowler Adam Milne have also left the tour due to injuries.

Left-arm seamer Ben Wheeler made his ODI debut on Sunday, taking three wickets to help New Zealand to a three-wicket win. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)