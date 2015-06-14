UPDATE 2-Cricket-India board agree to Champions Trophy participation
* BCCI unhappy with revenue share from ICC (Adds reactions from ICC, COA)
LONDON, June 14 New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult will miss the rest of their tour of England due to a back injury, British media reported on Sunday.
The 25-year-old left-armer was ruled out of the third one-day international in Southampton on Sunday and will fly home for further tests, the reports said.
Boult will miss the last two one-dayers in a series New Zealand lead 2-1 plus the Twenty20 game on June 23.
Black Caps all-rounder Corey Anderson and fast bowler Adam Milne have also left the tour due to injuries.
Left-arm seamer Ben Wheeler made his ODI debut on Sunday, taking three wickets to help New Zealand to a three-wicket win. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)
* BCCI unhappy with revenue share from ICC (Adds reactions from ICC, COA)
NEW DELHI, May 7 India will participate in next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said after a special general meeting on Sunday.