Cricket-New Zealand fined for slow over-rate in England defeat
June 6 New Zealand have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their defeat by England in their Group A Champions Trophy encounter at Cardiff on Tuesday.
Aug 4 - West Indies were 135 for four at the close of the third day of the second test against New Zealand at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday.
West Indies require another 71 runs with six second innings wickets remaning.
Scores:
New Zealand 260 (M.Guptill 71, R.Taylor 60) & 154 (M.Guptill 42, N.Deonarine 4-37)
West Indies 209 (M.Samuels 123) & 135-4 (M.Samuels 52)
(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Alastair Himmer)
June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.