Jan 11 South Africa reached 325 for four at the close on the first day of the second test against New Zealand at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

Scores:

South Africa 325 for four (Graeme Smith 54, Hashim Amla 106 not out, AB de Villiers 51, Faf du Plessis 69 not out) v New Zealand. (Editing By Alison Wildey)