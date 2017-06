GALLE, Sri Lanka, Nov 18 New Zealand were 35 for one in their second innings at the close on day two of the first test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Scores: New Zealand 221 all out (B McCullum 68, D. Flynn 53; R Herath 5-65) and 35-1 v Sri Lanka 247 (M Jayawardene 91, A Mathews 79; T Southee 4-46) (Editing by Mark Meadows)