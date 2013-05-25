Cricket-Pakistan squad for three-test series against West Indies
April 5 Pakistan selectors named the following 16-member squad for the three-test series against West Indies that starts in Kingston on April 21:
LEEDS, England May 25 England reached 337 for seven at the close on the second day of the second and final test against New Zealand at Headingley on Saturday.
Scores:
England 337-7 (Root 104, Bairstow 64, Boult 3-48) (Editing by Justin Palmer)
NEW DELHI, April 5 Contrary to popular belief, Twenty20 cricket rewards brains as well as brawn with the smartest spinners able to find a way to nullify the most explosive batsmen, according to wily Indian Premier League (IPL) veteran Amit Mishra.
MUMBAI, April 5 Despite being around for a decade and dragged through a fixing controversy in 2013, the Indian Premier League (IPL) seems to have lost none of its lustre, as the 10th edition of the tournament gets underway on Wednesday.