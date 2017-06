Aug 25 New Zealand were 41 for one in their second innings, trailing by 238 runs after India enforced follow-on, when third day's play in the opening test was called off on Saturday. Scores: India 438 (Cheteshwar Pujara 159, Mahendra Singh Dhoni 73, Virat Kohli 58; Jeetan Patel 4-100, Trent Boult 3-93) v New Zealand 159 (Ravichandran Ashwin 6-31) & 41-1. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)