Sept 1 India were 283 for five in their first innings, replying to New Zealand's 365, at the close of the second day of the second and final test in Bangalore on Saturday. Scores: New Zealand 365 (Ross Taylor 113, Kruger van Wyk 71, Martin Guptill 53; Pragyan Ojha 5-99) v India 283-5 (Virat Kohli 93 not out, Suresh Raina 55; Tim Southee 3-35) (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Patrick Johnston)