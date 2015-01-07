Former New Zealand cricket captain Martin Crowe, whose innovative leadership and sparkling batting energised their 1992 World Cup campaign, is determined to witness the 2015 showpiece after having doubts he would even seen out last year.

The 52-year-old was diagnosed with follicular lymphoma two years ago but it went into remission.

Last September he said a new, more aggressive form of the disease, double-hit lymphoma, had developed and he had been told that only five percent of sufferers survived more than 12 months.

"It's an ugly beast," Crowe told reporters at Eden Park in Auckland, where his century in the opening match of the 1992 World Cup captured the imagination of the country.

"It transformed from follicular to double-hit. Sheer random luck really.

"I didn't necessarily think I would get through to the end of 2014, but I am here. I have had a good couple of weeks and started a bit of exercise.

"I have been pretty well for three months, sleeping 14-hour days. When you are sleeping that long, you tend to be pretty hazy about things."

Crowe said he had decided against chemotherapy and was trying natural treatments instead.

"The chemo is brutal and it was going to be a 100-day vigil, so I thought it would be better if I just chilled at home, and so far, so good," he said, addling that his specialist would prefer he was being treated in hospital.

"I just chose, having gone through it last year, that I would be better off without the side-effects."

New Zealand open the 2015 World Cup, which they co-host with Australia - as they did in 1992 - on Feb. 14 against Sri Lanka in Christchurch.

Crowe said he would probably only attend games in Auckland.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)