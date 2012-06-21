WELLINGTON, June 21 Auckland's Eden Park will
host test cricket for the first time since 2006 when the world's
top-ranked team England tour New Zealand early next year, New
Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Thursday.
The park was revamped for the 2011 rugby World Cup and was
left off the test schedule while undergoing the redevelopment,
though it did host limited overs internationals.
Since then, test matches have been hosted at smaller
boutique grounds like Napier's McLean Park, Hamilton's Seddon
Park or University Oval in Dunedin.
Organisers were mindful of the large contingent of
travelling England fans in choosing the venue, which has a
capacity of about 46,000 and last hosted the West Indies in
2006.
"We felt the England tour presented a good opportunity to
allocate a match to our largest city," NZC chief executive David
White said.
"An inbound England tour brings in a large number of
supporters who create a wonderful atmosphere and we are sure the
people of Auckland will turn out in force to see two quality
teams in what promises to be a fantastic occasion."
New Zealand's second largest city of Christchurch would not
host any matches after an earthquake in 2011 badly affected the
main cricket and rugby venue at Lancaster Park, though England
would play a four-day match against a New Zealand XI in
Queenstown before the first test in Dunedin.
"We felt it was important to schedule an international match
in the South Island and a test match at University Oval was the
logical choice," White added.
"It was 1966 when the England team last played a test match
in Dunedin so I'm sure the locals will get behind the event."
