June 21 New Zealand Cricket on Thursday released the following itinerary for England's tour of New Zealand in February-March, 2013. England itinerary Feb 4 v New Zealand XI, Twenty20 match, Whangarei Feb 6 v New Zealand XI, Twenty20 match, Whangarei Feb 9 v New Zealand, 1st Twenty20 international, Auckland Feb 12 v New Zealand, 2nd Twenty20 international, Hamilton Feb 15 v New Zealand, 3rd Twenty20 international, Wellington Feb 17 v New Zealand, 1st ODI, Hamilton Feb 20 v New Zealand, 2nd ODI, Napier Feb 23 v New Zealand, 3rd ODI, Auckland Feb 27-Mar 2 v New Zealand XI, four-day match, Queenstown Mar 6-10 v New Zealand, 1st test, Dunedin Mar 14-18 v New Zealand, 2nd test, Wellington Mar 22-26 v New Zealand, 3rd test, Auckland (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)