June 21 New Zealand Cricket on Thursday released
the following itinerary for England's tour of New Zealand in
February-March, 2013.
England itinerary
Feb 4 v New Zealand XI, Twenty20 match, Whangarei
Feb 6 v New Zealand XI, Twenty20 match, Whangarei
Feb 9 v New Zealand, 1st Twenty20 international, Auckland
Feb 12 v New Zealand, 2nd Twenty20 international, Hamilton
Feb 15 v New Zealand, 3rd Twenty20 international, Wellington
Feb 17 v New Zealand, 1st ODI, Hamilton
Feb 20 v New Zealand, 2nd ODI, Napier
Feb 23 v New Zealand, 3rd ODI, Auckland
Feb 27-Mar 2 v New Zealand XI, four-day match, Queenstown
Mar 6-10 v New Zealand, 1st test, Dunedin
Mar 14-18 v New Zealand, 2nd test, Wellington
Mar 22-26 v New Zealand, 3rd test, Auckland
